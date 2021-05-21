ATLANTA (CBS46) -- President Biden signed the "Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act" just hours ago. It’s a new law fighting a surge in crimes against Asian Americans.
It passed congress with broad bipartisan support.
The new law aims to combat hate crimes against Asian American and Pacific Islanders by:
- Creating a new DOJ position to review hate crimes.
- Expanding awareness campaigns.
- Providing grants to state and local governments and police
Senator Warnock was a leading co-sponsor of the legislation being signed into law.
“Too many Asian Americans have been waking up each morning this past year genuinely fearing for their safety, just opening their door and walking down the street,” said President Biden, “Every time we are silent, every time we let hate flourish, we make a lie of who we are as a nation.”
Many local Asian Americans say anti-Asian sentiment is unfortunately, nothing new.
“I’ve always gotten, kind of throughout my life, certain gestures, like eye pulling, or the ching chong, or ling ling type of thing,” said first generation American, Kimberly Do.
But they say since the pandemic started, it’s increased dramatically:
“When I’m wearing a mask, I had someone ask, “Hey are you going to give me the virus?” said Amanda Pham.
“A recent report by STOP AAPI HATE has reported 6600 reports of anti-Asian hate crimes,” said Sarah Park, the President of Korean American Coalition.
Park believes the number is likely much higher since many attacks go unreported.
She said the Atlanta spa shootings had a significant impact of peoples’ understanding of anti-Asian attacks, and hopes this new legislation brings positive change…like expediting the review of hate crimes related to Covid-19.
“Hope this bill can make reporting a hate crime more accessible at a local and state level,” Park added.
Many of the people CBS46’s Melissa Stern spoke to said this is certainly a step in the right direction toward ending hate crimes against Asian Americans.
