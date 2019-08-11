PLAINS, Ga (CBS46) -- A pair of political heavy-hitters joined forces to deliver a message to worshipers in Plains Sunday morning.
Former President Jimmy Carter was joined by Andrew Young, former US Ambassador to the United Nations and former Atlanta Mayor.
Ambassador Young said he wanted to talk about how President Carter is an example of how the Spirit works in an ordinary, wonderful human being. He spoke of how Mr. Carter began his administration listening to what the rest of the world had to say and the amazing possibilities that opened up.
