PLAINS, Ga. (CBS46) Former President Jimmy Carter is back home recovering after falling at his home in Plains on Monday.
Officials at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center say President Carter was released from the facility Thursday morning and will continue to recuperate at home.
The Carter Center says he was on his way out to go turkey hunting Monday morning when he fell at his home.
The former president underwent surgery at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus.
Also, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter felt faint Wednesday night and was admitted to the hospital for testing. She was also released Thursday morning.
The Carter Center released this statement Thursday morning:
"President Carter was released from Phoebe Sumter Medical Center today
and will continue to recuperate at home. He will undergo physical therapy,
as part of his recovery from hip replacement surgery. President Carter plans
to teach Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church this weekend.
In addition, yesterday, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter felt faint and was
admitted overnight to the hospital for observation and testing. She left the
hospital with President Carter this morning.
Both President and Mrs. Carter extend their thanks to the many people who sent well wishes the past few days."
President Carter said his main concern is that turkey season ends this week and he has not reached his limit. He hopes Georgia will let him rollover his unused limit to next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.