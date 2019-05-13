PLAINS, Ga (CBS46) -- Former President Jimmy Carter is recovering from hip surgery.
The Carter Center says he was on his way out to go turkey hunting Monday morning when he fell at his home in Plains, GA.
The former president underwent surgery at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus. His wife, Rosalynn, is with him.
President Carter said his main concern is that turkey season ends this week and he has not reached his limit. He hopes Georgia will let him rollover his unused limit to next year.
A spokesperson for The Carter Center released the following statement:
"While leaving to go turkey hunting this morning, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter fell at his home in Plains, Georgia. He is recovering comfortably from surgery to repair a broken hip at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia.
His surgeon stated that the surgery was successful. His wife, Rosalynn, is with him.
President Carter said his main concern is that turkey season ends this week, and he has not reached his limit. He hopes the State of Georgia will allow him to rollover the unused limit to next year."
