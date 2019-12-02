AMERICUS, Ga. (CBS46) – President Jimmy Carter was discharged from Phoebe Sumter Medical Center Wednesday afternoon, according to a statement from The Carter Center.
The former president was admitted over the weekend to be treated for a urinary tract infection.
Carter said he looks forward to further rest and recovery at his home in Plains. He and Mrs. Carter said they wish everyone peace and joy this holiday season.
