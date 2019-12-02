ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – President Jimmy Carter was hospitalized again over the weekend.
According to a statement from The Carter Center on Monday, the former president was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus to treat a urinary tract infection.
Carter is reportedly feeling better and looking forward to going home soon.
The Carter Center will issue a statement when he is released for further rest and recovery at home.
