Jimmy Carter released from hospital

Former President Jimmy Carter was released from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta after spending more than two weeks there following a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, according to a statement from the Carter Center.

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – President Jimmy Carter was hospitalized again over the weekend.

According to a statement from The Carter Center on Monday, the former president was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus to treat a urinary tract infection.

Carter is reportedly feeling better and looking forward to going home soon.

The Carter Center will issue a statement when he is released for further rest and recovery at home.

