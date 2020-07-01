ATLANTA (CBS46) -- President Jimmy Carter and the Carter Center came out forcefully Wednesday against a planned annexation of Palestinian territory by Israel.
Israel’s planned annexation of up to 30% of the West Bank as early as today would violate international laws prohibiting the acquisition of territory by force and changing the status of occupied territories. The planned move would violate the Oslo and Camp David Accords and jeopardize Israel’s peace treaties with Jordan and Egypt.
For decades, Jewish settlements in the West Bank have expanded, jeopardizing any possible establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state alongside Israel. Formal annexation will signal the end of the internationally agreed-upon two-state framework for peace, and with it the possibility for a just solution to the conflict.
The envisioned annexation would amount to a massive, illegal expropriation of Palestinian territory. Annexation must be stopped, and the Israelis and Palestinians should return to meaningful negotiations based on U.N. resolutions and previous bilateral agreements.
The statement came as Israel stood ready to occupy the region at any time Wednesday. Al Jazeera reported Israel could move forward with annexation in the coming media, "with reports in Israeli media suggesting he (Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu) may announce a symbolic move such as the annexation of one illegal settlement on Jerusalem's oustkirts."
Israel's move is opposed by the international community with the UN, EU, and other Arab countries saying it would violate international law. The move has not been opposed by the White House.
