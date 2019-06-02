PLAINS, Ga (CBS46) -- Former President Jimmy Carter spent Sunday morning at church in Plains, nearly three weeks after falling and breaking his hip.
The Carter Center posted a picture of President Carter and his wife at their church on Facebook Sunday evening.
He had hoped to return to teaching his usual Sunday school class the same week of his injury, but decided to slow things down and concentrate on his recovery.
President Carter had been on his way out to go turkey hunting when he fell and hadn't reached his limit. He said he was hoping that Georgia will let him rollover his unused turkeys to next year.
