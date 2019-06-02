Former President Carter attends church after breaking hip

Former President Carter attends church after breaking hip

PLAINS, Ga (CBS46) -- Former President Jimmy Carter spent Sunday morning at church in Plains, nearly three weeks after falling and breaking his hip.

The Carter Center posted a picture of President Carter and his wife at their church on Facebook Sunday evening.

He had hoped to return to teaching his usual Sunday school class the same week of his injury, but decided to slow things down and concentrate on his recovery.

President Carter had been on his way out to go turkey hunting when he fell and hadn't reached his limit.  He said he was hoping that Georgia will let him rollover his unused turkeys to next year.  

Previous story: President Carter at home recovering after breaking hip

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.