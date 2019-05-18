ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Former President Jimmy Carter won't be teaching his usual Sunday school class tomorrow after being treated for a broken hip.
Carter intended to make an attempt to be there, but underestimate the recovery timeline he would need.
He and his wife Rosalynn said they appreciated the outpourings of support, and apologized to anyone who had planned on traveling to Marantha Baptist Church in Plains, GA to hear him speak.
The church still welcome any and all visitors, with Carter's niece, Kim Fuller, stepping up to fill in for him during his recovery. Carter said, "no one will be disappointed" in Fuller's teaching on the Sunday school lesson.
