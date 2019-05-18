Jimmy Carter Teaches Sunday School in Plains, Georgia

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter speaks to the congregation at Maranatha Baptist Church before teaching Sunday school in his hometown of Plains, Georgia on April 28, 2019. Carter, 94, has taught Sunday school at the church on a regular basis since leaving the White House in 1981, drawing hundreds of visitors who arrive hours before the 10:00 am lesson in order to get a seat and have a photograph taken with the former President and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Former President Jimmy Carter won't be teaching his usual Sunday school class tomorrow after being treated for a broken hip.

Carter intended to make an attempt to be there, but underestimate the recovery timeline he would need.

He and his wife Rosalynn said they appreciated the outpourings of support, and apologized to anyone who had planned on traveling to Marantha Baptist Church in Plains, GA to hear him speak.

The church still welcome any and all visitors, with Carter's niece, Kim Fuller, stepping up to fill in for him during his recovery. Carter said, "no one will be disappointed" in Fuller's teaching on the Sunday school lesson.

