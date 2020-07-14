ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- President Donald Trump has arrived in Georgia where he plans on announcing a policy change to help speed up infrastructure projects.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao says the policy change will expedite environmental reviews for roads, bridges and highway projects like the review for the Interstate-75 lane expansion project.
President Trump is expected to speak on the new police Wednesday afternoon while at the UPS Hapeville Airport Hub.
Chao says it can take as long as seven years just to get through the permitting process for major infrastructure projects and that includes thousands of pages of paperwork too.
"The president's new policy objective will be to speed up the permitting process, set time limits, improve the coordination amongst various government agencies, and there's so many of them," said Chao. She continued regarding the details, stating it would also, "reduce the paperwork burden, expand public participation and the public should be able to participate sooner in the permitting process."
Opponents to this policy change say that speeding up the environmental review process will put the environment itself and communities at greater risk due to not properly investigating possible impacts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.