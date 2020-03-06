ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- President Donald Trump arrived at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late Friday afternoon. The visit capped an eventful day for the president that saw the trip canceled early in the day only to be rescheduled later.
Earlier Friday, President Trump surveyed damage in Tennessee.
The visit comes as the WHO declared the coronavirus a global health emergency. Since then numerous public events and major conferences were canceled due to the disease.
There are now over 100,000 confirmed cases globally and more than 33-hundred people have died as a result of the disease.
