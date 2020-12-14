President-elect Joe Biden is returning to Georgia on Tuesday to rouse support for Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock.
Biden's visit comes just one day after his presidential win was reaffirmed by the Electoral College's vote Monday evening. The former Vice President will headline a rally for Ossoff and Warnock at Pratt-Pullman Yard at 2 p.m. CBS46 will have a livestream of the event.
Early voting in the Peach State also kicked off on Dec. 14, giving Georgians two weeks to cast a ballot ahead of January 5. If both Democratic candidates win Senate seats, Congress would be split 50-50, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holding the tie-breaker vote.
