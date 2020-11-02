Former President Barack Obama campaigned in Atlanta Monday afternoon to promote Former VP and Presidential candidate Joe Biden as well as other Democrats looking to flip Georgia.

Obama's visit is part of the Democratic Party's last minute appeal to Georgians just one day ahead of election. Obama also criticized President Donald Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We has a President who was handling it just like a bad flu," said Obama. "But you know what, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris can get on top of this pandemic."

LIVE: President Obama campaigns for Joe Biden in Atlanta https://t.co/X60canlZU7 — CBS46 (@cbs46) November 2, 2020

Obama said during a recent campaign stop, "Our jobs are on the line, our healthcare is on the line, whether or not we get this pandemic under control is on the line. But here's the good news: on Tuesday, you can choose change."

The former president was joined by Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and reverend Raphael Warnock. During the lively rally Obama, Ossoff and Warnock encouraged all Georgians to make a plan to vote on Tuesday as well as spoke about the type of leadership Georgia needs.

"We need visionary leadership. We need moral leadership. We need competent, caring and compassionate leadership," exclaimed Warnock before the crowd. "Your vote is your voice and your voice is your human dignity!"

Just this Sunday, VP candidate Senator Kamala Harris spoke with CBS46 one-on-one reminding voters how crucial Georgia is to the 2020 election.

"Georgians deserve to have this kind of attention when we are looking at some of the highest rates of covid contractions and detestation in terms of the economy and small business" said Harris.