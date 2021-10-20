ATLANTA (CBS46) -- In a rare move, the President of the Atlanta NAACP issued a statement Wednesday speaking out against Atlanta Mayoral candidate Kasim Reed.
While the organization typically avoids endorsing or rejecting candidates, the statement decries a number of actions by Reed during his former tenure as Mayor.
With less than two weeks until Election Day, some believe this unexpected statement could land a serious blow to Reed’s campaign.
The full statement can be seen here:
CBS46 News has reached out to Reed for comment regarding NAACP's statement.
