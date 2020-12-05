President Trump is returning to the campaign trail in Georgia on Saturday.
The president will hold a campaign rally at the Valdosta Airport at 7 p.m.
Trump is campaigning on behalf of Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.
President Trump’s Georgia visit comes ahead of the January 5 runoff.
CBS46 will stream the president’s remarks on our website and Facebook page.
The senators’ opponents, Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock, are also campaigning on Saturday.
Ossoff and Warnock will do a meet-and-greet with volunteers at an outdoor campaign event at the Rockdale County Voter Registration building located at 1400 Parker Road.
The deadline for voter registration for the runoff is Monday, December 7th.
Early voting will begin on December 7th.
To request an absentee ballot, please click:https://ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov/
or to register to vote before Monday's deadline, please click:
https://registertovote.sos.ga.gov/GAOLVR/welcometoga.do#no-back-button
