WASHINGTON, DC (CBS46)--President Donald Trump could be discharged from Walter Reed Hospital as early as Monday, according to the president's physician at Walter Reed.
"If he continues to look and feel as well as he does today, our hope is that we can plan for a discharge as early as tomorrow to the White House where he can continue his treatment course," said Dr. Brian Garibaldi of Johns Hopkins University, who is consulting the president's medical treatment.
