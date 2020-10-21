President Trump grants clemency to former Atlanta teacher

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- President Trump signed Executive Grants of Clemency Wednesday for five individuals, among them a former Atlanta Public Schools teacher, commuting their prison sentences.
President Trump's Grants commuted the sentences of former teacher Rashella Reed, Lenora Logan, Charles Tanner, John Bolen, and Curtis McDonald.
Ms. Reed was a former Atlanta Public School teacher prior to becoming involved in a public benefits fraud scheme, for which she was sentenced to 14 years in prison after convictions for wire fraud and money laundering.
During her time in prison, Ms. Reed put her teaching background to good use, tutoring inmates and facilitating children’s programs at the prison. She was described as a model inmate, with many noting her knack for encouraging and uplifting those around her in spite of her circumstances.
Ms. Reed served over six years in prison, and was released on home confinement.
