MACON, Ga. (CBS46) -- President Donald Trump held a rally in Macon on Friday. He delivered remarks at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport and spoke for nearly two hours.
The president spent time criticizing Joe Biden and Biden's family, big tech, the media and a list of democrats.
"Look at Atlanta," he told the crowd. "It’s so sad what's going on."
A number of politicians came out to stump for Trump, including Governor Brian Kemp.
"I know this...we are not going to let the radical left take the state of Georgia," he said.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue made remarks, as did Senator David Perdue, who's catching a lot of heat for flubbing the name of his fellow senator and the democratic Vice Presidential candidate.
"Kamala or Kamala or Kamala mala mala...I don't know, whatever," he said.
Trump and his Democratic opponent, Vice President Joe Biden, are locked in a statistical tie in Georgia with just 20 days left until Election Day.
"I think a lot of the polls are oversampling democrats," said one Trump supporter at the rally.
Face coverings were encouraged but many in the crowd went without them. Friday's event comes just weeks after the president was diagnosed with Covid-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.