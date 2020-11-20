President Donald Trump took to Twitter Friday afternoon to complain about what he said were "hundreds of thousands of illegal votes," but while saying those votes would give him, Republicans, and David Perdue victories, he left some doubt about Senator Kelly Loeffler winning.
"The Governor of Georgia, and Secretary of State, refuse to let us look at signatures which would expose hundreds of thousands of illegal ballots, and give the Republican Party and me, David Perdue, and perhaps Kelly Loeffler, a BIG VICTORY...Why won't they do it, and why are they so fast to certify a meaningless tally."
The Governor of Georgia, and Secretary of State, refuse to let us look at signatures which would expose hundreds of thousands of illegal ballots, and give the Republican Party and me, David Perdue, and perhaps Kelly Loeffler, a BIG VICTORY...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2020
Twitter labeled the claims of election fraud as "disputed" on the President's tweets. The President did dispatch current Vice President Mike Pence to campaign for both Senator Loeffler and Senator David Perdue Friday in Georgia where they made appearances at rallies. For his part, Trump has not left the White House since he lost the 2020 Presidential Election to President-elect Joe Biden on November 3.
Georgia plans to certify its election results by 5 p.m. Friday. Governor Brian Kemp, who has been on the receiving end of criticizing tweets from the presidents, scheduled a 5pm update from his ceremonial office on the election results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.