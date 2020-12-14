President Donald Trump is pulling no punches when referring to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.
In a tweet send early Monday morning, Trump called Governor Kemp both a "fool" and a "clown."
What a fool Governor @BrianKempGA of Georgia is. Could have been so easy, but now we have to do it the hard way. Demand this clown call a Special Session and open up signature verification, NOW. Otherwise, could be a bad day for two GREAT Senators on January 5th.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020
President Trump has been very critical of Georgia's governor during the election after the state had numerous issues regarding the process.
In his tweet, Trump also said "this could have been so easy, but now we have to do it the hard way. Demand this clown call a Special Session and open up signature verification, NOW."
Ouch.
