Supreme Court rejects Texas' and Trump's bid to overturn election

The Supreme Court rejected a bid from Texas' attorney general -- supported by President Donald Trump -- to block the ballots of millions of voters in battleground states that went in favor of President Elect Joe Biden.

President Donald Trump is pulling no punches when referring to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

In a tweet send early Monday morning, Trump called Governor Kemp both a "fool" and a "clown."

President Trump has been very critical of Georgia's governor during the election after the state had numerous issues regarding the process. 

In his tweet, Trump also said "this could have been so easy, but now we have to do it the hard way. Demand this clown call a Special Session and open up signature verification, NOW."

Ouch.

