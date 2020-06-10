ATLANTA (CBS46) -- President Donald Trump pushed back hard on the possibility of renaming some of the military's bases from Confederate leaders, including Fort Benning in Columbus, Georgia.
It has been suggested that we should rename as many as 10 of our Legendary Military Bases, such as Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Benning in Georgia, etc. These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage, and a...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 10, 2020
The president continued saying the men the bases are named after had a "history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom. The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these Hallowed Grounds (sic), and won two World Wars. Therefore, my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificient and Fabled Military Institutions (sic)."
The possibility of renaming the bases originally named for Confederate leaders picked up steam Monday when Army Secretary McCarthy and Defense Secretary Marc Esper said they were open to a bipartisan discussion about renaming the bases.
Fort Benning was mentioned by the president as one of the bases he would refuse to consider renaming. The Fort is named after Henry Benning. He was a vocal secessionist during the run up to the Civil War and during the war, took up arms against the United States and acquired the rank of Brigadier General for the Confederate Army, according to the New Georgia Encyclopedia.
The name Fort Benning was given to the military training center at the request of the Columbus Rotary Club, the New Georgia Encyclopedia said.
In a White House briefing Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the possibility of renaming the Forts was a non-starter for the president and that he would oppose the defense authorization bill if such a policy was included.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.