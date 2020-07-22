ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- President Trump is ordering federal protection for confederate monuments as civil unrest grows and the demand for the removal of monuments tied to America's racist past becomes louder.
But not everyone is pleased with the order that is now under fire because of privacy concerns.
“This really infringes on the privacy rights of Americans”, Lecia Brooks with the Southern Poverty Law Center. The executive order allows the government to track social media posts that mention confederate monuments.
According to the document, people could face up to 10 years in in prison for damaging a confederate monument. The order also allows the government to collect personal information found throughout social media.
Brooks says the measures laid out in the order to protect American monuments, memorials, and statues is a violation of privacy.
“The Department of Homeland Security has been authorized to collect information on protesters who they say threaten to damage and destroy public memorials, and statues; and of course we know we’re talking about these monuments to the confederacy,” added Brooks.
SPLC supports the removal of confederate monuments. The organization also says the executive order is a way to delay those efforts. But organizations like the Sons of Confederate Veterans say the president's order is right on target.
“We're in favor of that. We think it’s a wonderful thing that he would want to appreciate not just confederate, but all American history,” said Martin O’Toole the Georgia chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
O’Toole says the executive order is a way to protect history and agrees with lines in the order such as, “My administration will not allow violent mobs incited by a radical fringe to become the arbiters of the aspects of our history that can be celebrated in public spaces.”
“What the president is saying is that vandals and people who want to destroy objects of American history are acting outside the law and should be punished,” O’Toole added.
Locally, places like the Marietta Confederate Cemetery has been vandalized, and as a result is now closed to the public. But while O’Toole hopes the executive order will deter other vandals, Brooks says the president’s action is an abuse of power being used to push a personal agenda.
“In the past the federal government has never been called on to act against its own citizens in this way to protect property,” said Brooks
