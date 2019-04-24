ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump delivered remarks Wednesday afternoon to the 8th Annual Rx Drug Abuse & Heroin Summit.
President and Mrs. Trump arrived at Hartsfield International Airport just before 1 p.m. Friday before making their way downtown to the Hyatt Regency Hotel for the drug summit where he began speaking a little after 1:45 p.m.
Drivers in the downtown area should still take note; the event takes place at the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Peachtree Street and security will be heavy. Combine that with area landmarks like Centennial Olympic Park, CNN Center, World of Coca-Cola and the College Football Hall of Fame, and it could be a tough commute.
Although details of his route from Hartsfield Jackson Airport to the hotel has not been disclosed, there could be several road closures in the area.
Check out the GDOT traffic map
The president's motorcade was met with dozens of protesters in downtown Atlanta. The protesters were not able to get close to the facility where President Trump was speaking.
President Trump declared a nationwide public health emergency back in October of 2017. His administration led their own 'take back day" where they say 456 tons of expired or unneeded prescription drugs were collected.
As for its effects in the state of Georgia, the state ranks 11th nationally in terms of opioid deaths. In 2015, more than 500 people died from an overdose.
The costs of opioid related care has also skyrocketed, costing at least $15 billion in Georgia alone.
Click here for more information on the event!
