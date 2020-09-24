ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- President Donald Trump is making his third visit to Georgia's capitol since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic on Friday.
In March President Trump travelled to Atlanta to tour the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and again in July to announce changes in the permitting process for roadway projects.
The White House announced Trump will deliver remarks about "Black Economic Empowerment: The Platinum Plan." This trip will mark the 10th during his presidency. CBS46 will have live coverage of the visit beginning at 1:30 p.m.
The president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, and US. Attorney General William Barr both visited Atlanta on Monday to announce the Department of Justice's decision to issue grants totaling $100 million to combat human trafficking.
