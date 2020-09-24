President Trump Departs White House For Georgia

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 08: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters before boarding Marine One and departing the White House November 08, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump is traveling to Atlanta, Georgia, where he plans to kick off his Black Voices for Trump Coalition, an effort to attract more African-American voters. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- President Donald Trump is making his third visit to Georgia's capitol since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic on Friday.

In March President Trump travelled to Atlanta to tour the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and again in July to announce changes in the permitting process for roadway projects.

The White House announced Trump will deliver remarks about "Black Economic Empowerment: The Platinum Plan." This trip will mark the 10th during his presidency. CBS46 will have live coverage of the visit beginning at 1:30 p.m. 

The president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, and US. Attorney General William Barr both visited Atlanta on Monday to announce the Department of Justice's decision to issue grants totaling $100 million to combat human trafficking.

