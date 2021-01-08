Following Wednesday's protests in Washington, D.C., President Trump announced Friday that he would not be attending President-Elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20.

The protests in D.C. on Wednesday quickly became heated, as pro-Trump supporters clashed with police and eventually breached the Capitol, some making it all the way into the Senate Chamber. Many questioned if similar demonstrations would occur at the upcoming inauguration.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.