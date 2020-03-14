GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) President Donald Trump has announced that Sunday will be observed as National Day of Prayer and says he'll be tuning in to the online broadcast of a church service in Gainesville.
As the nation reels from the coronavirus, President Trump tweeted Friday that Sunday, March 15 will be observed as National Day of Prayer. He went on to say in the tweet, "We are a Country that, throughout our history, has looked to God for protection and strength in times like these. No matter where you may be, I encourage you to turn towards prayer in an act of faith. Together, we will easily PREVAIL."
On Sunday, the president tweeted that he'll be tuning in at 11 a.m. Sunday morning to listen to Pastor Jentezen Franklin at the Free Chapel Church.
Click here for more information on the service.
Tomorrow I have called for a National Day of Prayer. I will be tuning in to Pastor @Jentezen at the @FreeChapel Church in Gainesville, Georgia at 11:00 AM EDT. God Bless the USA! https://t.co/mWYWOGJ1ye https://t.co/EWcHzEjFLH— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2020
