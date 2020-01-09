ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will make an appearance in Atlanta on Friday.
The former New York City mayor will be at the Westside Cultural Arts Center at 2 p.m.
Doors open at 1:30 p.m.
