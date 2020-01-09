Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg Campaigns In Richmond, Virginia

RICHMOND, VA - JANUARY 07: Democratic presidential candidate, former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks during a news conference with former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe at Richmond Main Street Station on January 7, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. Bloomberg also met with Richmond Mayor Lavar Stoney. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

 Zach Gibson

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will make an appearance in Atlanta on Friday.

The former New York City mayor will be at the Westside Cultural Arts Center at 2 p.m.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

