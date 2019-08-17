ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Black Church PAC hosted the 2020 presidential candidate forums at the Young Leaders Conference in Atlanta Saturday morning. Prominent African American leaders the community interviewed 2020 Presidential candidates in front of thousands.
“We have a President who is a racist, he is a sexist, a homophobe, a xenophobe, a religious bigot, and he happens to be a pathological liar,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Sanders touched on stopping the divide in this country, whether it be because of race, religion, or where you’re from.
“We will end racism in every form in our society,” Sen. Sanders said.
Thousands of African American millennials packed the Georgia International Convention Center auditorium to hear 2020 presidential candidates, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Bernie Sanders speak on a variety of issues.
“We’ve got to end violence in our communities, we’ve got to protect our children,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
The moderators asked the candidates about their plans for ensuring diversity among campaign staff and the campaigns' efforts to engage black voters around gun violence, mass incarceration, immigration and other hot topics.
They discussed everything from raising the minimum wage, affordable health care, to education.
“Make public colleges and universities tuition free, cancel student debt in this country,” said Sen. Sanders.
“Cancel student loan debt for 95% of the folks who’ve got it,” Sen. Warren added.
Those in attendance say today’s discussion put their minds at ease, as seeing the candidates talk about issues that affect so many people showed how much they care.
Despite everyone’s differences when it comes to politics, the common thread was the fact that the future of our country rests upon this generation.
“If your generation would do nothing more than vote at the same level as the older generation, we can transform this country into a nation of economic, social, racial, and environmental justice… justice,” added Sen. Sanders.
