WASHINGTON (CBS46) -- The latest Quinnipiac University national poll paints a grim picture for President Donald Trump's hopes of a second term.

According to the new Q-Poll, former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Trump 50-39 in a head-to-head matchup in November. Vice President Biden's lead over Trump increased by one and a half percent since the previous Q-poll. Independent voters were the difference between the two candidates, breaking for Biden, 47-36 percent.

Looking deeper in the numbers, by a margin of 57-37 percent, voters said Biden would do a better job handling the economy. Voters were split almost evenly on the economy with 48 percent choosing Biden and 47 percent choosing Trump, well inside the poll's margin of error.

Biden also outscored Trump on honesty, good leadership skills, and caring about average Americans. On favorability, Biden was 45-41 percent positive, up from a 43-43 percent tie in April. Trump had a negative favorable rating, 55-40 percent, increasing from April.

Finally, when it comes to the coronavirus response, voters choose Biden by a 55-39 percent margin.

