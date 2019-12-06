ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A press conference is scheduled Friday morning outside of Children's Hospital in Atlanta by a group of people hoping to get a 10 year-old readmitted to the facility.
Community activists will gather for a press conference at 10:30 a.m. outside of Children's Hospital of Atlanta, located on the 1400 block of Clifton Road.
Activist and former Atlanta City Council member Derrick Boazman says the group is demanding that 10 year-old Aniyah Dixon be readmitted to CHOA after she was removed from the transplant list and sent home just days before Thanksgiving.
“This child was sent home sick to die. We have questions for CHOA that must be answered. We are deeply disturbed by CHOA’s refusal to readmit this child. She deserves every opportunity to live. We need her readmitted so that other medical professionals can give her a chance to survive," said Boazman in a press release.
According to the press release, Aniyah's mother, Sophia, says she was told that the girl had only weeks to live. That's why she reached out to Boazman.
“We have an expert in Nashville ready to examine Aniya and determine if there is any way to save her life. She needs to be in CHOA to stabilize her and to make this process as seamless as possible. Everyday she is not in the hospital her chances of living dwindles," said family Attorney Mawuli Davis.
CBS46 will be at the press conference and will have updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.