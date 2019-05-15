ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard will hold a press conference Wednesday morning to discuss the investigations into three officer-involved shootings.
The office is announcing that billboards will be posted throughout the city, seeking information from witnesses about two shootings earlier this year and one in late 2018.
The most recent incident happened on March 13, 2019 at the intersection of Moreland Avenue and Arkwright Place in Atlanta.
A father and son in a pickup truck near the intersection of Moreland Avenue and Memorial Drive were shot by police in a SWAT van driving beside them Wednesday afternoon.
According to Atlanta Police, the two men, later identified as 56 year-old Kenneth Gilbert Sr. and his son, 29 year-old Kenneth Gilbert Jr. could be seen loading a weapon and as a result SWAT open fired at the pickup.
Officials say the Gilberts then returned fire hitting the SWAT vehicle but no officers were injured. Both of the men were taken by EMS from the scene to a local hospital. According to witnesses they suffered head wounds.
The previous shooting in question happened on January 15, 2019 at a Shell gas station near the intersection of Whitehall and McDaniel streets in Atlanta.
The officer who was in plain clothes left his unmarked car running with the door open and walked to the other side to pump gas. During that process it’s believed D’Ettrick Griffin slid in the car and attempted to drive way.
That’s when he was shot multiple times in the back. He later passed away.
The third incident happened on December 28, 2018. along I-285 near Camp Creek Parkway.
In that incident, 35-year-old Devin Nolley was shot during an altercation involving East Point Police Officers and City of South Fulton Police Officers.
The billboards will be placed in the areas where the incidents occurred.
Meanwhile, the press conference will be held at 12 p.m.
