DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- It was a bad Sunday for the DeKalb County police department.
Two off duty officers--arrested the same day for DUI. Dunwoody and Atlanta arresting the two separately.
Timothy Paske is accused of being drunk.
Detective Justin Hamilton--under the influence of drugs say officers. Even hitting a pedestrian in the process.
Security footage obtained by CBS46 from the nearby DeanMart Shell station shows the woman being hit by a white SUV and flying into the air.
The vehicle did immediately stop. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital.
It all raises major questions about leadership--morale--and training within the department.
Its been four days, and still no on-camera explanation from the interim chief.
When we showed up at police headquarters today for accountability, we got nowhere.
We took it a step higher, heading to the county's Chief Executive. He was unavailable.
The department has refused to release dash cam video of the arrests, pending an open investigation.
