The storm clouds around Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene continue to grow Thursday as she tries to withstand calls for her resignation from multiple groups and the GOP leadership weighs what to do with her in the House.
Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi increased the pressure on House Republican leaders to deal with Congresswoman Greene and her controversial comments and actions. Speaker Pelosi blasted the GOP leadership while referring to recent stories of Greene’s social media posts endorsing shooting the Speaker in the head and “saying the stage is being set” in response to a post calling for the hanging of former President Obama.
“Assigning her to the education committee, when she has mocked the killing of little children” at those schools, “what could they be thinking, or is thinking too generous a word for what they might be doing,” Pelosi said of Republican leaders. “It’s absolutely appalling.”
In recent days, Greene’s past comments saying the school shooting in Parkland, Florida and Sandy Hook were “false flag” operations, chasing a survivor of the Parkland school shooting in Washington, and the liking of a post to shoot Pelosi in the head have all resurfaced. She also has expressed support in the past for the debunked and false QAnon conspiracy theory that says top Democrats are involved in child sex trafficking, Satan worship, and cannibalism.
A spokesman for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called the posts, “deeply disturbing,” and said he, “plans to have a conversation with the Congresswoman about them,” Axios reported. Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel called the posts “disgusting,” adding that they have “no place in our party” and “should be looked into.” But McDaniel also spoke to a QAnon issue that goes beyond Greene.
“I think it’s really important, after what’s just happened in our country, that we have some self reflection on the violence that’s continuing to erupt,” McDaniel said in an interview. “I think QAnon is beyond fringe. I think it’s dangerous. We should be looking at that and making sure we don’t mince words and when we say that we can’t support groups that are initiating violence.”
Multiple groups have called for her resignation since she took office and as more comments are resurfaced. California Democratic Representative Jimmy Gomez announced Wednesday evening he would introduce a resolution calling for the expulsion of Representative Green. The Georgia office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, CAIR-Georgia, echoed that call Thursday.
"Expelling a member of Congress is a serious and unprecedented step that should only happen in the most extreme cases of misconduct. If Marjorie Greene Taylor did indeed express support for the murder of elected officials, all members of Congress should unite to expel her from office. Threats of violence against political opponents have no place in our country,” said CAIR-Georgia Executive Director Abdullah Jabar.
On Wednesday night, a reporter from WRCB-TV attempted to ask Greene about her social media posts during a public town hall in Dalton, Georgia. The reporter was kicked out of the event and threatened with arrest by a sheriff’s deputy.
The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment and directed questions to Greene’s office. A spokesperson for Greene’s office said in a statement: “This was a town hall for constituents. Not a press conference.”
Since winning her congressional seat, Greene has sought to capitalize on her growing national notoriety with conservatives, spending more than $206,000 to lure in new donors through Parler, a social media site favored by Trump supporters and right-wing extremists.
The site was effectively booted from the internet following the mayhem at the Capitol after Amazon, which hosted the site, decided Parler wasn't doing enough to police users who incited violence. Before its removal, Greene’s spending super-charged her presence on Parler, with some of her posts reaching millions of users, according to an analysis of data by The Associated Press.
She frequently attacked Democrats and railed against coronavirus pandemic safety measures, like mask-wearing. Greene also called on Congress to overturn the results of Biden's election.
“I’m tired of seeing weak-kneed Republicans play defense. I will go on the attack,” Greene said in a Nov. 18 post. “It’s our 1776 moment!” she posted the day before the mob overran the Capitol.
Greene is now texting supporters, seeking to raise money for her attempt to “impeach Biden.” The fine print of her solicitations, however, shows that any funds she takes in will instead be routed to her campaign account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.