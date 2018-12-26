Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Leaving your Christmas trash outside could make you a target. Atlanta police say burglaries are higher this time of year as thieves cruise around trying to see what you got over the holidays.
Empty boxes for items like TVs, computers and cell phones could attract criminals.
“One thing that we recommend is tearing that cardboard up so you can get it into your recycling bin or trash bin,” said Atlanta Police Officer Jarius Daugherty.
Daugherty said it’s important not to advertise what you got outside or online.
“Keep it in the garage, cut it up and put it out on trash day,” he told reporter Ashley Thompson. “Don't leave it out there for a week or anything like that and also when it comes to advertising your things on social media, you want to make sure that you're not putting it out there because people do watch those things.”
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
