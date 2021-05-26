ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Priceline has released a list of the most popular destinations for Memorial Day based on hotel and flight bookings.
Americans are heading to warm weather and fun-filled destinations as Las Vegas, Orlando, and Miami take the top three spots. And if you wish to hit the road, National Road Trip Day is this Friday.
Priceline found that road trips have become so popular in the last year that nine in 10 Americans have taken at least one, with the vast majority (75%) taking more than four.
The following data is based on Priceline’s hotel and round-trip flight bookings for travel anytime over Memorial Day Weekend (May 28 – May 31, 2021).
Most Popular Memorial Day Destinations (Hotel Bookings)
1. Las Vegas
2. Orlando
3. Miami
4. Cancun-Cozumel, Mexico
5. Nashville
6. New Orleans
7. Atlanta
8. New York
9. Chicago
10. Myrtle Beach
Most Popular Memorial Day Destinations (Flight Bookings)
1. Orlando
2. Las Vegas
3. Miami
4. Atlanta
5. Fort Lauderdale
6. Los Angeles
7. Dallas-Fort Worth
8. Phoenix
9. Tampa
10. Denver
