ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- There was nothing fishy about the kick off pride party as party goers flocked in style to the Georgia Aquarium.
"I am loving it tonight. This is the one time I can come out and just be fabulous," said Jeffrey Lofgreem who never misses the kick off party.
Silver was the theme at the aquarium to celebrate 10 years of being the absolutely fabulous party to start things off.
"I'm so excited for tonight and the trailblazers that are here," said one party goer.
As one can imagine the mood was electric.
"Oh my gosh it's so amazing here," said Zaccheus Miles. "Like I'm enjoying the atmosphere the ambiance the music is great everyone is happy and nice and happy to celebrate pride this weekend."
Sprawling over the whole aquarium, 'Happy pride' rang out, and party goers were treated to a night of dancing, drinking and a lot of fun, all under the sea.
But there's one thing everyone says they still can't wait for.
"O I love the parade you turn the corner and you start walking and everyone starts cheering it's just the best feeling in the world," said Lofgreem.
