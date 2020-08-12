ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Still in the headlines is the split between "This Is Us" star Justin Hartley and soon to be ex-wife Chrisell Stause.
Coming to the actor's defense is his ex-wife Lindsay Korman. She is defending him after his split from Stause was thrust into the spotlight on the new season of "Selling Sunset." On Instagram, Korman shared a statement calling Hartley a "dear friend and devoted father."
The former couple were married for eight years and share 16-year-old daughter Isabella.
Also, this week is the release of the inaugural PEOPLE Family Issue. It features video with Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and family on the cover. Inside the family is opening up about their relationships as plus, Leslie Odom Jr. from Hamilton and many more families are featured in the issue.
Ripa and Consuelos share three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin
Months after moving to the U.S., it looks as though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be calling Santa Barbara, Ca. home. PEOPLE confirmed the couple has bought a house in the picturesque seaside town, which is located 100 miles north of Los Angeles. A rep for the couple says the family of three moved into their new home in July.
According to Page Six, Harry and Meghan hope to raise one-year-old son Archie to have "as normal a life as possible."
