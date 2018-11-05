Snellville, GA (CBS46) A Gwinnett County high school principal is apologizing after several members of the school's marching band spelled out a racial slur during a recent performance.
Bo Ford, principal of Brookwood High School in Snellville sent a letter to parents detailing the incident.
In the letter, Principal Ford explains some of the instruments have covers that spell out the name of the school's mascot, "Broncos."
The covers are not normally worn on the field but pictures posted to social media show some of the band members spelling out a four-letter racial slur that starts with the letter, "c."
Principal Ford also called the term "hurtful, disrespectful and disappointing." He also added that the students involved would be disciplined.
Read full letter below:
I went to college just like everybody else, but I can't figure out a 4 letter racial slur beginning with "c" and made from the rest of the letters in BRONCO, can someone help me out here? Is it in English or Spanish?
