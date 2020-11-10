The Westlake High School community is mourning the passing of Principal Jamar Robinson.
An email sent to student families and staff reads:
"Westlake families,
Tomorrow, Wednesday November 11, Westlake High School will switch to Asychronous Learning for students due to the tragic death of a staff member. The loss was not related to any events on campus and is not COVID related. Students should log in at the top of each class period to receive further instructions. More information will be forthcoming with details as they are confirmed."
Mutterings of Robinson's passing first circulated social media late Tuesday evening. Robinson and his wife, Marie Robinson, were on a trip in San Juan, Puerto Rico when they reportedly drowned at a beach behind La Concha hotel Sunday morning.
A local news outlet reports, "After the investigation of the Homicide agents, it appears that this couple of tourists were in the water, on the beach behind the La Concha hotel, when a whirlpool and currents of water allegedly dragged the woman, and her partner comes to her aid both dying in the incident."
The Atlanta native amassed several accolades during his career including being recognized by then Secretary of State Brian Kemp as an "Outstanding Georgia Citizen" in 2014. The student-driven educator has served in leadership roles with the district for six years.
Robinson is a graduate of SouthWest DeKalb High School in DeKalb County. He earned a B.A. in psychology from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, before completing advanced degrees at Georgia State University and Georgia Southern University.
He is remembered for inspiring students and leading the district to some of its highest EOC performance gains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.