Monday was a historic day for those most vulnerable to death from COVID-19.
“Across the country no group has been hit harder than the residents and staff of our long-term care facilities,” announced Governor Brian Kemp.
It’s been nearly two weeks since the vaccine first arrived in the state. Healthcare workers were the first to receive it, but not all have been included in the first phase.
“We are as close to the frontline as possible,” said Dr. Edward A. Chipps, DDS. Dr. Edward Chipps is a dentist.
“Lets face it people spit and bleed on us,” said Dr. Chipps.
Dr. Chipps said there is certainly a level of anxiety not knowing if you are working on an asymptomatic patient, who isn’t able to wear a mask, and has been eager to receive the vaccine.
“We are in group 1A but the information has been kind of sparse and a little bit mysterious as to when and where we as non-hospital affiliates should be able to get this vaccine so that’s been kind of frustrating,” said Dr. Chipps.
To date, the state says 43,469 people have had the first dose of the vaccine in Georgia.
A private primary care doctor who spoke to CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy also said she feels she’s been left out and information is hard to find because she isn’t affiliated with a major hospital.
No doctor who spoke with CBs46's Jamie Kennedy says they should be given access to the vaccine before their colleagues. They simply want better communication.
“I’m not getting as much information on it as I could, in some ways I feel a little bit like a red headed step child that people are not really seeing what we do and how much we do and how much we’re putting ourselves out there,” said Dr. Chipps.
Georgia was one of several states that didn’t see the original amount of the Pfizer vaccine.
Dr. Kathleen Toomey said the state is receiving additional vaccines from both Pfizer and Moderna, and that some dentists were vaccinated over the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.