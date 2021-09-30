ATLANTA (CBS46) — A massive rally in downtown Atlanta is expected to draw thousands of people in favor and opposed to stricter abortion laws.
About 600 local Women's Reproductive Rights Rallies will happen Saturday, including one at Liberty Plaza.
Kiersten Harris is pro-choice and plans to attend.
"It's our body, it's our choice," said Harris.
Standing in a sea of strangers feels oddly personal for Harris. She's a sexual assault survivor who received an abortion after she was raped and became pregnant in 2017.
"It feels amazing to communicate with other people who understand what you’re going through, who understand what’s at stake right now," she said.
In Georgia, arguments are being considered for and against an abortion law which would ban abortions six weeks into a woman's pregnancy. A similar law passed in Texas weeks prior.
"We don’t want the Texas law to be in effect, and we absolutely don’t want the Georgia six week abortion to go into effect," said Wula Dawson of SisterSong, one of the event organizers.
Harris thinks the new legislation is just part of the reason people will show up.
"They’re not just supporting what’s going on in the law offices. It’s a lot of women who have been affected by sexual assault. It’s women who want to choose whether or not they want a child," she said.
Protesters will march from Liberty Plaza to the National Center for Civil and Human Rights from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"Now is the time to speak out if you haven’t been loud and vocal yet," said Dawson. "We want to overturn these policies, block future policies, we want people to be emboldened, to speak out, to talk about abortion."
While pro-choice advocates planned the event, representatives from pro-life group Students For Life will also be at the rally.
Regional Coordinator Brooke Larkin said the group has good intentions.
"Pro-lifers are here to help," said Larkin. "Women need education, opportunity, support, and careers. Women don't need abortion."
Larkin said the group's purpose is to stand up against misinformation surrounding abortion, while being an advocate for women who often aren't represented at these types of events.
"They call it the 'Women's March' but it’s not about women. It’s about abortion," she explained. "We want to be those voices for the pre-born women as well as voices for the pro-life women."
