ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Some of our most inspirational figures all started out with a dream.
Edgar Evans always dreamed of being a great professional golf player. He played golf in college, and several years ago he became director of golf instruction at the Atlanta Country Club.
"Mine started 20 years ago in a small town called Augusta, Georgia," says Edgar. It was there that the local golfer combined his education, passion and entrepreneurial skills.
"The idea of a television show just kept coming up, kept coming up and I just started to write out what I wanted it to be."
Over the summer Edgar put his idea in motion. He hired a camera crew and tapped some of his high-profile students to be guests on his new show "Saturday Foursome," which launched this month on PeachtreeTV.
"So I just kind of used who I knew, network and asked. You don't get anything in this world without asking, so I just put myself out there," he says.
He explains that the show highlights life comradely, a little trash talk and serious conversations that you have when you play with your friends.
And with golf being an outdoor and already socially distanced sport, Edgar says he didn't run into issues with guest feeling comfortable. He now hopes his story will not only inspire aspiring golfers, but anyone out there pursuing a passion.
"If you have an idea, you have a thought, if you have a dream, all you have to do is act upon it. Those things are in our mind for a reason."
You can catch Saturday Foursome every Saturday this month on PeachtreeTV at 10:30 a.m.
