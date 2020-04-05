POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cleaning and disinfecting can feel tedious but if you’re protecting yourself and your family from coronavirus, it’s crucial.
While MaidPro Hiram has kicked their cleaning services in high gear, even they've had to adjust to the Coronavirus pandemic.
“Our normal clean is a very comprehensive 49-point checklist, " said owner, Josh Pieffer. "But during this crisis we have developed what’s called a high touch point clean.”
A high touch point clean is an effective way to disinfect frequently touched areas around the home or office.
Pieffer said, "Mainly focusing on doorknobs, door handles, faucets, light switches, remotes, microwave buttons. The things that we touch the most and have germs spread the most.”
But just wiping things down isn’t enough.
“What a lot of people might not know is you really have to do a first pass and get the dirt and oils off the surface..then go back with a second pass with a hospital grade disinfectant and let it sit for 10 minutes. The 10 minutes is key to actually kill the germs.” Pieffer stated.
MaidPro cleaning technician, Angelina Vinson, said this pandemic has been a nice reminder to pay close attention to details.
“MaidPro technique works and we are here to keep everything safe and clean and it’s just a nice reminder to make sure we keep doing that properly.” said Vinson.
For more information on professional Coronavirus cleaning tips, click here.
