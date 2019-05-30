HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- When you go to North Georgia there are certain things you expect to see like farms, creeks and cows.
Even a 100-year-old school house isn’t out of place, but what happens inside the historic building defies expectations. On Saturday night’s in Habersham County, the syllabus includes a lesson in hard knocks.
For the past 20 years fans have reacted like you would expect them while watching a group of grown men body slamming one another onto an unforgiving canvas.
The Landmark Arena attracts hundreds of fans, some young, others young at heart. Twenty-one-year-old Will Carter is a family man who became a wrestling fanatic watching his cousin in the ring.
“I wasn’t in there. I was just watching and I was jealous, like I mean mad, mad, jealous watching him do it because we watch this on TV,” Carter said.
Like Will, Welder Jacob Ashworth was introduced to the sport through family.
“My grandfather watched wrestling on Saturday night’s when I was young. That’s how it started,” Ashworth said.
The 30-year-old knows wrestling can create the strongest of bonds.
“When you come there it’s like we’re all one, we’re a family. It’s like a reunion every weekend,” Ashworth said.
For Carter, this extended family was there for him when he was dealt his biggest blow after his two-year-old son was in a car accident that claimed his life.
“I could have just called it quits. I could have done a lot of crazy things, but I was like you’ve got to stay focused. I mean, your baby is going to be watching you,” Carter said. “I’m hoping that I can at least make him proud with this.”
He hopes to make him proud with wrestling. He’s known inside the ring as Will Kaution. From fan to fighter, the school house arena has taught him how to put up a good fight.
“I think it helped Will because if he didn’t have wrestling, I don’t know what he would have done,” Ashworth said.
Jacob knows a thing or two about the healing powers of a cheering crowd. He’s been wrestling for 14 years with as many titles to his name, and seeing the fans light up in so many ways is what helps these guys overcome life’s hardest hits.
“I never felt like anyone was ever proud of me. My father, my mom they told me, but anyone else I never thought anyone was proud of me,” Carter said.
But on one night in May, there was no shortage of pride as fans watched a man get knocked down and pick himself up, all the way up. Will claimed the championship belt, a proud moment indeed.
“I’m super proud of him, very, very proud of him. He deserves it,” Will’s girlfriend Jimena Nunez said.
It just goes to show, you should surround yourself with people that will lift you up and hopefully not let you down. Perhaps, that was the lesson the old school house was trying to teach all along.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.