ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia's first black probate judge Edith Jaqueline Ingram has passed away at the age of 78.
Ingram served as probate judge in Hancock County for 36 years. She retired in 2004.
Born in Sparta, Georgia, Ingram earned her B.S. degree in education at Fort Valley State. Before she began her legal career, Ingram taught elementary school in Griffin and Hancock County.
An online obituary for the Georgia trailblazer reads:
"Hancock County mourns the loss of a warm, loving and caring citizen Honorable Judge Edith Ingram In the Early Morning hours of Friday, June 5. Her outstanding contributions to the Sparta, Hancock County Community and the State of Georgia were insurmountable and selflessly given. Her life as a teacher, advocate for many causes, justice and freedom for all, the first Female African American Probate Judge in Hancock County Georgia and the United States of America will be a reminder of our dedication to each other."
As the first black probate judge in the U.S. and Georgia’s first black female judge, Judge Edith Ingram was a trailblazer who leaves behind a legacy of leadership, service, and justice. My family and I are praying for her loved ones in this difficult time. https://t.co/z3RnQ9u88O— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) June 5, 2020
