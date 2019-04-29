ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- A former probation officer is on the wrong side of the law, charged with accepting bribes from a parolee in exchange for special treatment.
Over the course of two months last year, Tyrique F. Williams allegedly took $8000 from a parolee. Prosecutors say that in exchange, Williams would not require the parolee to wear an ankle monitor, submit to a polygraph test, or go to treatment classes.
The parolee had served 14 years for a sexual offense and been out for two years with no violations. When he was first approached with the alleged offer from Williams, the parolee went to the FBI with the information.
“Officers from Georgia’s Department of Community Supervision serve our citizens faithfully and honorably every day,” U.S. Attorney Byung J. Pak says. “Williams, however, allegedly violated both his oath of office as a law enforcement officer and the law when he traded his integrity for money.”
The FBI, DeKalb County DA, and Georgia’s Department of Community Supervision are all investigating the case. The US Attorney’s office is prosecuting it.
