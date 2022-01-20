DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) — After taking a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world's best professional bull riders will back back into the Peach State with PBR's elite Unleash The Beast at Gas South Arena in Duluth Jan. 22 and 23.
The upcoming PBR event will mark the sport's 17th event in the metro Atlanta area. Last year, the event was televised and held without fans.
The top 30 bull riders in the world will compete for two nights in Duluth.
PBR World Champions have won seven of the 16 PBR premier series events held in the greater Atlanta area. Reigning PBR World Champion and current World No. 1 Jose Vitor Leme (Ribas do Rio Pardo, Brazil) was the most recent contender to accomplish the feat, topping the field in Duluth in 2019.
Other past World Champion event winners include two-time PBR World Champion Chris Shivers (2012), two-time PBR World Champion J.B. Mauney (2011), 2008 PBR World Champion Guilherme Marchi (2010), 2004 PBR World Champion Mike Lee (2008), three-time PBR World Champion Adriano Moraes (2004) and 1999 PBR World Champion Cody Hart (1999).
The bull riding action will begin at 6:45 p.m. Jan. 22 and round 2 and the championship will start at 1:45 p.m. Jan. 23. All competing bull riders will get on one bull each in rounds 1 and 2. Following round 2, the top 12 riders will advance to the championship round.
Tickets start at $22, taxes and fees not included. Tickets can be purchased online at AXS.com and PBR.com, at the Gas South Arena Box Office or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.
PBR Elite Seats are also available.
