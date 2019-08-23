ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Now that the children are back in school, many people are drowning in stuff that the kids bring home everyday.
Many people are in desperate need of decluttering and CBS46 talked with professional organizer Heather Rogers to help sort everything out.
Rogers says the number one culprit is mounds of paperwork, including important papers that come home from school. Rogers says create a system using colored folders.
"So, we come home from work school and everything gets piled up on every flat surface. Things get lost in the shuffle," Rogers tells CBS46.
Rogers says avoid morning chaos by prepping the night before and uses an area she calls the "drop zone."
"(Designate) an area of your home where every single person has a hook, a bin or a basket to put their stuff," says Rogers.
Rogers says the zone can be in your kitchen, the garage or a mudroom. Make sure it's an area where you enter your house. She also recommends what she calls a "vertical filing system."
"You want a weekly section and monthly (section) for things that need to be filed. Something as simple as a small bowl. It's small and doesn't take up a lot of space," continued Rogers.
As for electronics? Rogers says a charging station keeps electronics fired up and a calendar keeps family activities on schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.