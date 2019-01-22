DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Diabetes is the 8th leading cause of death in Dekalb County. The issue is so severe the county’s health department started “Prevent T2” a free initiative to decrease the disease.
Gurvir Dhindsa shows us how the program is helping DeKalb residents embrace healthier lifestyles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.