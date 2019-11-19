TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Children under DFACS custody and their incarcerated parents may soon be able to have face-to-face meetings, thanks to the newly formed 'Family Reunification Program' in Troup County.
The program was made possible with the collaborative efforts of Troup County Juvenile Court, DFACS, West Georgia Counseling and Assessment, Inc., and Georgia's Court Appointed Special Advocates. Through the program, inmates who meet specific requirements will be allowed in-person visits once a week at Troup County Jail.
"Beginning next week, the child will be transported to the Sheriff's Office via a parent aid and will visit with the approved inmate for one hour. This visit we be monitored at all times by the parent aid and a counselor if necessary, a Detention Officer who will escort the inmate to the visiting room and closed-circuit cameras with audio," says a spokesperson for the Troup County Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.